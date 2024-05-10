Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers keen to hear from anyone looking to ‘dive in’ to a summer adventure

Peterborough Cathedral has announced it will be hosting a fearsome new summer exhibition this year.

Scheduled to run from July 15 to September 1, ‘Monsters of the Sea’ promises to take visitors on a journey through the depths of the ocean, showcasing everything from ancient sea monsters to modern-day marvels, alongside a dynamic series of events.

However, the Cathedral freely admits that this whopper of an exhibition is going to make such a splash it will need additional volunteers to bolster its loyal army of existing helpers.

The ‘Monsters of the Sea’ exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral will run from July 15 to September 1 (main image: Getty)

“We have incredible volunteers at the Cathedral, and are thrilled to welcome new ones to get involved in our exciting exhibition’’ said Charlotte Amato-Gauci, volunteer coordinator at the Cathedral.

Volunteers will be asked to assist in a variety of ways.

These will include greeting visitors, checking tickets and guiding people through the exhibition, providing help and assistance along the way to anyone who may need it.

In addition, volunteers will also be asked to assist with workshops and accompanying events, as well monitor the exhibition space to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all visitors.

The exhibition arrives later in the summer

Organisers say no previous experience is necessary, but a passion for people, history, marine life – or storytelling – would be “a definite plus.”

All volunteers will receive training and support from Cathedral staff, and be offered flexible scheduling options to accommodate their availability.

“It is a fantastic place to meet new people, keep yourself busy during the long summer holiday and give back to your community,” Charlotte explained.

Two recruitment days will be held over the next two months: one (in person) on May 18, and the other (online) on June 10.

These events will enable potential volunteers to find out more and gain some insight about what the role is likely to entail.