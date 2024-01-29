Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen Dodding, a volunteer tour guide at Peterborough Cathedral, will be appearing on TV quiz show Mastermind this evening (January 29).

Stephen, who has volunteered at the Cathedral for many years, will be answering questions on Medieval Cathedrals of England for his specialist subject round.

The show, now hosted by Clive Myrie, will be on BBC Two at 7:30pm and will also feature Stephen’s competitors answering questions on Dolly Parton, the life and works of Alfred Wainwright and the political career of Robert F Kennedy.

The Mastermind contenders.

Head of Marketing at the Cathedral, Paul Stainton said: "A quick glance at Google Reviews and you will see that Peterborough Cathedral’s tour guides are recognised time and time again for their outstanding historical insight.