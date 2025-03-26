Vivacity say Peterborough swimming pool WILL re-open tomorrow

Vivacity Premier pool and changing rooms have been closed since Friday (March 21)

Vivacity have said the Hampton swimming pool will re-open tomorrow – nearly a week after it was closed due to technical issues in the changing rooms.

The Vivacity Premier Pool, sauna, steam room and changing rooms were closed to members on Friday, March 21, due to a problem with the air filtration systems.

The Vivacity swimming pool in Hampton

Today, Vivacity have said the pool should be able to re-open on Thursday morning (March 27).

In an email to members, a spokesperson said: “Great news, we are pleased to report that the repairs to the air handling unit and ceilings in the changing rooms will be completed this evening, ready for us to re-open the facilities tomorrow morning.

“From 6.30am tomorrow, the changing rooms, pool and sauna/steam room will be open as normal. “Thank you for your patience during the temporary closure, we appreciate the frustration it has caused and apologise for any inconvenience.”