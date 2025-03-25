UPDATE: Vivacity Premier swimming pool in Hampton, Peterborough to remain closed until further notice

Pool was closed on Friday after issues with the air handling unit in the changing rooms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Vivacity Premier swimming pool and changing rooms in Hampton, Peterborough will remain closed until further notice – despite hopes it would re-open this evening.

Vivacity said they were forced to close the pool on Friday due to problems with the air handling unit in the changing rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problems meant the pool, changing rooms, sauna and steam room were all closed.

The pool will remain closed until further notice

The gym was able to remain open.

It had been hoped that the pool and changing rooms would re-open today.

However, now Vivacity have confirmed that repairs have taken longer than expected – and the pool will remain shut until further notice.

Members of the leisure centre were sent an email this afternoon, which said: “We have now had a progress report from our engineers. “Regrettably, the repair work to the changing rooms is taking longer than we were initially advised, so we will not be in a position to open the changing rooms and swimming pool today as hoped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gym and studios remain open as normal. “Please be assured we are doing everything to expedite this issue and will contact you again tomorrow with a further update.”

The pool is one of just three run by Vivacity in the city – the others are the pool at Jack Hunt School, and the Lido, which will not open until May.

Demolition started at Peterborough Regional Pool last week. No long term replacement for the Regional Pool has been announced as yet.