UPDATE: Vivacity Premier swimming pool in Hampton, Peterborough to remain closed until further notice
The Vivacity Premier swimming pool and changing rooms in Hampton, Peterborough will remain closed until further notice – despite hopes it would re-open this evening.
Vivacity said they were forced to close the pool on Friday due to problems with the air handling unit in the changing rooms.
The problems meant the pool, changing rooms, sauna and steam room were all closed.
The gym was able to remain open.
It had been hoped that the pool and changing rooms would re-open today.
However, now Vivacity have confirmed that repairs have taken longer than expected – and the pool will remain shut until further notice.
Members of the leisure centre were sent an email this afternoon, which said: “We have now had a progress report from our engineers. “Regrettably, the repair work to the changing rooms is taking longer than we were initially advised, so we will not be in a position to open the changing rooms and swimming pool today as hoped.
“The gym and studios remain open as normal. “Please be assured we are doing everything to expedite this issue and will contact you again tomorrow with a further update.”
The pool is one of just three run by Vivacity in the city – the others are the pool at Jack Hunt School, and the Lido, which will not open until May.
Demolition started at Peterborough Regional Pool last week. No long term replacement for the Regional Pool has been announced as yet.