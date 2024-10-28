According to organisers, this year's Christmas Market at Peterborough Cathedral will be 'reminiscent of a festive fairy tale.'

‘Fairytale’ Christmas Market and stunning Luxmuralis light show set to spread festive cheer during the holiday season

Peterborough Cathedral is inviting visitors, shoppers and fans of all things festive to come along and attend two of its traditional annual events this November.

On November 22 and 23, the landmark’s historic interior will once again be transformed into a winter wonderland Christmas Market, offering visitors the chance to experience the charm of a traditional festive market within a supremely evocative setting.

“Our Christmas Market promises to be a truly enchanting experience, reminiscent of a festive fairy tale,” said Paul Stainton, the Cathedral’s head of marketing and communications.

Organisers say the Cathedral will come alive with twinkling lights, festive decorations and the sound of carols, thereby creating a magical shopping experience for all the family.

As they meander around the revered medieval building, visitors will be enticed by a variety of stalls offering everything from unique handcrafted gifts and artisanal treats to bespoke jewellery and delightful decorations.

Of course, an array of tasty festive goodies will also be on hand to tantalise the taste buds, plus there will be plenty of mulled wine and hot chocolate to sip on while enjoying the glow of festive lights and the soft sound of carol song.

Many Peterborians now consider the annual Luxmuralis light show at Peterborough Cathedral to be an unmissable tradition.

The Christmas Market will open a week after the Cathedral’s other big festive event, Luxmuralis.

This year’s stunning light show production – entitled Starlight – will be shown at the Cathedral from November 12-16.

The show’s producers promise the show will take viewers on an uplifting journey by telling the Nativity Story in a modern and artistic way as it is projected onto the Cathedral’s historical architecture.

Visitors interested in attending the Christmas Market are being encouraged to ‘avoid the queues’ by booking their tickets in advance online at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/xmas_market.aspx

Tickets for Starlight are also available online, with special discounts being offered for first showings. Find out more at www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/luxmuralis24.aspx

Whether people are interested in one or both events, Paul is keen to extend an early invitation to one and all:

”We invite everyone to come and immerse themselves in the magic of the season,” he said.