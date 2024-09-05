Peterborough Cathedral set to light up dark November lights with stunning new Luxmuralis show

As the winter nights draw in, Peterborough Cathedral will light up the city centre with a stunning new Luxmuralis show this November.

Starlight will be the latest spectacular to arrive at the Cathedral, with the show running from November 12 until November 16.

All set to transform Peterborough Cathedral inside and out using stunning sound and light artwork, Luxmuralis will begin this years Christmas celebrations taking viewers on an uplifting journey telling the Nativity Story in a modern and artistic way projected onto the historical architecture.

The event which has become a family tradition for many local families promises to be a stunning experience for all ages and the perfect start to the Christmas season.

Here, we take a look back at previous Luxmuralis shows as we look forward to November.

For more details about this year’s show, visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/luxmuralis24.aspx

1 . Luxmuralis at Peterborough Cathedral Alistair Scriven (9 months) at the show last year Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Luxmuralis at Peterborough Cathedral The Beginning Luxmuralis light and sound show at Peterborough Cathedral in 2022 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Luxmuralis at Peterborough Cathedral The Beginning Luxmuralis light and sound show at Peterborough Cathedral Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales