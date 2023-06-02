Gamers and tech lovers in Peterborough can discover a range of virtual reality (VR) games – where they can design and interact with their virtual self and create their own GIF to share on social media.

It comes as a VR tour bus will be parked up at Cathedral Square from 8 – 10 June as part of a mini tour across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The immersive games and challenges include ‘The Avatar Experience’, ‘Fibre Dash Game’ and ‘Home of the Future’.

Be on the lookout for a colourful bus parked up in Peterborough next week if you’d like to embark on a journey into virtual reality.

Prizes are up for grabs for those who play the ‘Fibre Dash Game’ while ‘Home of the Future’ will unlock a digital world for tech fans where they can live out cool and quirky scenarios, from helping a chef to prepare a meal, to heading to the gym.

It comes as CityFibre is embarking on a nationwide tour to show people the benefits of a full fibre home broadband connection.

Peterborough is the penultimate leg of the tour, before the bus reaches its final stop in Aberdeen later in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Peterborough, CityFibre completed its primary build of the city last year with over 67,000 homes now able to access the full fibre network as well as public sector sites including Peterborough City Council offices and Peterborough City Hospital.

Dan Ramsay, chief marketing Officer at CityFibre, said: “Full fibre broadband is proof that a new technology, offering faster and more reliable services, doesn’t have to be more expensive. Millions of consumers will soon see their broadband prices increase significantly and given the already huge pressure on people’s finances in this cost-of-living crunch, now’s the time to upgrade to full fibre. Not only will they receive a better quality broadband experience, from gaming to working from home, but they could save hundreds of pounds in the process.”

“We look forward to welcoming visitors in Peterborough on board the CityFibre tour bus, where they can have some fun trying out the tech and find out more about our project and full fibre availability in their area.”