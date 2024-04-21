Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two villages close to Peterborough have inducted a new vicar.

The Reverend Diane Kutar has been inducted as the new Vicar of the Stilton and Elton group of churches. These include St Mary Magdelene, Church in Stilton and All Saints in Elton on Friday.

The service was held at All Saints, Elton, and was led by Rt. Revd. Dagmar Winter (Bishop of Huntingdon) and Ven. Richard Harlow (Archdeacon of Huntingdon & Wisbech).

A packed church welcomed Diane to her new parishes.