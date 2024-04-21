Village communities close to Peterborough- Stilton and Elton- induct new vicar
The communities of Stilton and Elton have gained a new vicar.
The Reverend Diane Kutar has been inducted as the new Vicar of the Stilton and Elton group of churches. These include St Mary Magdelene, Church in Stilton and All Saints in Elton on Friday.
The service was held at All Saints, Elton, and was led by Rt. Revd. Dagmar Winter (Bishop of Huntingdon) and Ven. Richard Harlow (Archdeacon of Huntingdon & Wisbech).
A packed church welcomed Diane to her new parishes.
Diane was previously Assistant Curate at the parishes of Sawtry, Glatton and Holme.