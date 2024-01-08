Vigil held in Peterborough city centre for healthcare workers impacted by conflict in Middle East

Vigil took place on Bridge Street

A vigil for healthcare workers impacted by the conflict in the Middle East was held in Peterborough city centre.

The peaceful protest took place in Bridge Street outside the Town Hall on Thursday evening (January 4).

The vigil, which was attended by a number of healthcare workers also acted as a call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

People carried the names of healthcare workers killed in the conflict.

