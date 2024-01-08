News you can trust since 1948
Vigil held in Peterborough city centre for healthcare workers impacted by conflict in Middle East

Vigil took place on Bridge Street
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:52 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:53 GMT

A vigil for healthcare workers impacted by the conflict in the Middle East was held in Peterborough city centre.

The peaceful protest took place in Bridge Street outside the Town Hall on Thursday evening (January 4).

The vigil, which was attended by a number of healthcare workers also acted as a call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

People carried the names of healthcare workers killed in the conflict.

Some of the people taking part in the vigil on Thursday

Some of the people taking part in the vigil on Thursday Photo: David Lowndes

One of the speakers Dr Mehr.

One of the speakers Dr Mehr. Photo: David Lowndes

A number of people took part in the vigil

A number of people took part in the vigil Photo: David Lowndes

A number of healthcare workers attended the event outside the Town Hall

A number of healthcare workers attended the event outside the Town Hall Photo: David Lowndes

