Victorian tower in Peterborough up for sale - for £1.85m

A listed Victorian tower in Peterborough has been put on the market - but it won’t come cheap!

The historic seven bedroom Fletton Tower in Queens Walk has been put on the market for £1.85 million with Savills in Stamford, with any buyer with deep pockets able to enjoy 3.5 acres of garden (including a large vegetable patch and spacious greenhouses), outbuildings (including a two storey stable block and a small outdoor workshop) and large triple garage, not to mention plenty of privacy. The property was originally built between 1841 and 1847 for W Lawrence Clark of the Peace for the Liberty of Peterborough, according to Historic England. And in recent years it has been re-roofed, electrically re-wired and re-plumbed. Among its features are stained glass windows, a cantilever staircase and painted ceiling, which has been carefully restored. The striking dining room offers a large entertaining space with an original fireplace, while the kitchen and family room provides a modern space for open plan living with bi-fold doors opening onto a walled courtyard. The room also features vaulted ceilings with glazed skylights, underfloor heating, and an original servants hatch, while the walk in pantry is also accessed from the kitchen. The Victorian snug room at the end of the dining area has an original fireplace and working shutters to the sash windows. The property also benefits from a play room, drawing room and snooker room as well as a large basement and wine cellar. The open staircase rises to a split level first floor from which the galleried landing leads to the principal suite, with en suite bathroom and dressing room, as well as bedrooms two, three, four and five. These bedrooms are served by the family bathroom. Bedrooms six and seven, together with the home office and tower rooms, are accessed from a secondary split level landing. The rear staircases provide access to the tower above and down to the playroom and pantry. Anyone interested in buying the property should visit https://www.rightmove.co.uk/property-for-sale/property-75157792.html or call 01780 695032.

1. Fletton Tower Photo supplied Buy a Photo

2. Fletton Tower Photo supplied Buy a Photo

3. Fletton Tower Photo supplied Buy a Photo

4. Fletton Tower Photo supplied Buy a Photo

View more