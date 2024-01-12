The market will take place in Cathedral Square on between 10:30am and 4pm.

The Peterborough Vegan Market will be making its first appearance in the city this year on Saturday (January 13).

Vegan Market Co will be brining its event featuring a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing + jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls- all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses, to Cathedral Square between 10:30am and 4pm.

Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough.

Roberta Poli and Rosie Femminile at the Nood plant based food stand at a previous vegan market.

"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.