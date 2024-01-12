Vegan Market to return to Peterborough this weekend
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Peterborough Vegan Market will be making its first appearance in the city this year on Saturday (January 13).
Vegan Market Co will be brining its event featuring a variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing + jewellery, arts & crafts and charity stalls- all created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses, to Cathedral Square between 10:30am and 4pm.
Lewis Beresford, VMCO’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough.
"We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
"We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Peterborough!”