'Vandals won't win' vows Peterborough community group as planters re-installed at Central Park
A community group have vowed not to let vandals win – after colourful planters were damaged within days of being revealed at a Peterborough park.
The planters were created by community environmental and educational group Up The Garden Bath, and placed in Central Park last month, bringing a much needed splash of colour to the site.
But the vandals struck shortly afterwards, tipping the contents over the floor.
Eco-group founders, Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, of Up The Garden Bath, were left heartbroken to find the damage after hours of hard work.
The damage was doubly heartbreaking, as the project was the group’s first that was paid for using funds from the Unity Shop in Queensgate, which along with funding community projects, also supports scores of local businesses.
The Unity shop recently celebrated generating £200,000 in sales for the businesses.
However, on Sunday – which also marked Earth Day, where environmentally friendly projects are celebrated – Dave and Kez were back in Central Park, returning the planters to their former glory.
They were joined by Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and a number of other volunteers.
This time, extra security has been added to the planters – which were created out of old bath tubs – to ensure they could not be vandalised again.
Other activities taking place at the park on Earth Day included family trails and a recycling challenge run by Peterborough City Council's recycling team.