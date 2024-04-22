'Vandals won't win' vows Peterborough community group as planters re-installed at Central Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community group have vowed not to let vandals win – after colourful planters were damaged within days of being revealed at a Peterborough park.

The planters were created by community environmental and educational group Up The Garden Bath, and placed in Central Park last month, bringing a much needed splash of colour to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the vandals struck shortly afterwards, tipping the contents over the floor.

Volunteers including Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh planting flowers into Up the Garden Bath planters at Central Park.

Eco-group founders, Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, of Up The Garden Bath, were left heartbroken to find the damage after hours of hard work.

The damage was doubly heartbreaking, as the project was the group’s first that was paid for using funds from the Unity Shop in Queensgate, which along with funding community projects, also supports scores of local businesses.

The Unity shop recently celebrated generating £200,000 in sales for the businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, on Sunday – which also marked Earth Day, where environmentally friendly projects are celebrated – Dave and Kez were back in Central Park, returning the planters to their former glory.

They were joined by Mayoress Bella Saltmarsh and a number of other volunteers.

This time, extra security has been added to the planters – which were created out of old bath tubs – to ensure they could not be vandalised again.