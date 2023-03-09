Marking 20 years of Golden Age events, committee members, from left, Cllr Sam Clark, Cllr Maureen Davis, Fenland District Council’s Senior Community Support Officer Ash Godfrey, Cllr Will Sutton.

A vital support group which gives older people in Fenland advice on how to access essential support and services has marked its 20th anniversary.

The Golden Age project, which was set up by the late Fenland Council Leader Mac Cotterell in 2003, runs advisory events at venues across the district throughout the year.

These informal get-togethers enable older people to meet and chat with the service providers who offer the care, financial assistance, social activities and health provision over-60s are entitled to.

Councillor Sam Clark of Fenland District Council said he felt “great pride” at being able to celebrate the 20th anniversary of these “valuable and vital events.”

“Ensuring the fairs continue as an asset and support to our older generations is an important priority for us,” he added.

More than 7,000 visitors have attended the Golden Age events since they first started. Around 25 to 30 partner organisations now attend each meet-up, including representatives from health care, transport providers, charities and statutory services.

While the evident health and social benefits have proven to be extremely beneficial, it is perhaps the financial advice which has the potential to deliver the most significant benefits, considering the current climate.

Indeed, Golden Age estimates that, up to 2018, it has helped identify around £1 million in unclaimed benefits for people who came along to their events.

69-year-old Wisbech resident Alexia Franklin received some very welcome advice about financial support when she attended her first Golden Age event.

“I came home with a lot of very useful connections and information about what support you can get” she said.

“Since then, I have got financial support I didn’t previously know I was eligible for.”

Marjorie (Madge) Cotterell – widow of Golden Age’s founder, Councillor Cotterell – spoke warmly of her husband’s enthusiasm for the project and its dedicated team:

“He always credited the team,” she remembers. “He wouldn’t take any accolades for himself - he was most adamant that ‘it’s not me; it’s the team’.”

