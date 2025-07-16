US Air Force says 'dynamic' flight schedules reason for military jets flying over Peterborough during mornings

Peterborough residents have been woken this week to the sound of jet engines as training missions for fighter pilots take place in the skies above the city.

Many people have been tracking the flights on mobile phone apps – and although the sight and sound of the US Air Force F15 jets has been heard over the city before, the early morning starts have caught a few people n Peterborough unawares, with planes flying over the city before 7am.

The jets are flying from RAF Lakenheath, in Suffolk, and the Peterborough Telegraph approached the base – which is used by the American force – for comment on the schedule this week.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that aircraft from RAF Lakenheath, as well as other military fast jets, do operate in the airspace over Peterborough. This area falls within established military training zones and standard flight paths used for essential readiness training for both U.S. Air Force and Royal Air Force assets.

“Our flight schedules are dynamic and driven by training requirements, so we are unable to provide specific timelines for operations over particular locations.

“We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we conduct this vital training. We are committed to being good neighbors and minimizing the impact of our operations on local communities whenever possible.”