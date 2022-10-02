Urgent plea for foster carers to look after nine children in Peterborough
There is nothing more rewarding than hearing a child who has struggled at school suddenly start talking about college, university and asking about what opportunities they have for their future.
Peterborough City Council has launched an urgent appeal to encourage residents to consider becoming Foster Carers.
Like many fostering agencies, the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Fostering Service has experienced a decrease in public interest in fostering since the beginning of March 2022, despite the need to find homes for local children and young people remaining high.
In Peterborough, the service has an immediate need to find homes for 9 children and young people, including 5 young people aged 13-18 years old, 1 set of brothers and sisters, and 2 children with additional needs.
Most Popular
-
1
Call for better public transport in Peterborough as electric car drivers will have to pay to charge and park vehicles for first time
-
2
Jeweller Warren James looks to sparkle with new store in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre
-
3
Drivers stopped by police near Peterborough – including van driver and passenger arrested for assaulting police officer
One Peterborough foster carer said: “Yes, I have a spare room; yes, I have spare time; but these are not the reasons why I foster. I foster because I want to nurture children and young people to be the best that they can be.
“There is nothing more rewarding than hearing a child/young person who has struggled at school suddenly start talking about college, university and asking about what opportunities they have for their future. Yes, there are challenges; yes, there are difficult times; but, by working together, these can be overcome to ensure that a child/young person can be who they want to be.”
Both Cambridgeshire County and Peterborough City Council are urging local people to come forward as demand for the service increases. By becoming a Foster Carer for your local authority, you will help change the lives of children and young people.
Councillor Lynne Ayres, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for children's services, said: “At the heart of everything our Fostering Service does, there is a child or young person who can no longer live with their birth family.
“We are very fortunate to have so many excellent Foster Carers working with us, but we do need more people in Peterborough to come forward to help our service meet these rising demands.”
To become a Foster Carer, you must be over 21, have a spare bedroom, and be willing and able to provide a stable, loving environment in which a child or young person can thrive. For more information, visit: www.peterborough.gov.uk/fostering, email: [email protected] or call: 0800 328 8433