A call has been made for Peterborough to play a key role in any future plans that might transform neighbouring Cambridge into the UK’s answer to‘ Silicon Valley’.

The demand comes after it was announced that Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove is considering Cambridge as the site of a new UK technology hub with large areas of land to be earmarked for business parks, laboratories and science centres.

It would reportedly mean billions of pounds' investment in the city as part of wider plans to build 250,000 new homes.

A call has been made for Peterborough to be part of plans to create the UK's answer to the Silicon Valley, top; Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, lower right; and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, lower left.

But the proposals have triggered concerns that fast growing Peterborough is being overlooked.

And it has brought a call for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority to create a high speed rail and transport link to bring the cities closer.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow said: “Cambridgeshire does not just include the City of Cambridge.

"Peterborough is the biggest city in our county and one of the fastest growing in the country.

“This could be a fantastic opportunity for Peterborough. Our city can contribute to this vision for a new UK Silicon Valley. It would transform out city into a high wage, high skill economy.

"By linking in with our new university and the research hub, this could be transformative.

Mr Bristow added: “I only wish the Labour Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough had the vision to build a high speed rail and transport link between the two cities.

"It’s not too late.

"The Mayor needs to prioritise the north of our county .

"We have the ambition and desire to grow. It’s time to share the wealth.”

In a Tweet, the Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson stated: “Any future plans for economic development have to include the meaningful voice of all the communities across the whole area."

He added that the Combined Authority was reviewing Mr Gove’s announcement.”

Andrew Pakes, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Peterborough, said: “The announcement was a missed opportunity to highlight our potential for growth and investment.

