Urgent call for lifts and escalators at Peterborough Bus Station and city swimming pool to be fixed

There have been calls for lifts and escalators to be fixed at the bus station and Vivacity Premier

An urgent call has been made for lifts and escalators in Peterborough to be fixed to allow all residents to safely and comfortably access facilities.

The lift at the Vivacity Premier leisure centre in Hampton has been out of order for several months, while there are regular complaints about the escalators at the Queensgate Bus Station being out of action.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Queensgate and Vivacity for comment on the situation.

However, Karen Oldale, who has campaigned for better facilities for disabled residents in Peterborough, said it was vital the facilities were – and remained in – working order.

Karen said: “The ongoing situation with lifts and escalators not working from the bus station to Queensgate and the lift at Vivacity Premier, is incredibly frustrating and distressing for affected residents. Many people rely on these means to access where they need or want be - disabled people, older people and those with your families too.

"Can you imagine making the effort visit somewhere only for access to be denied, or to find extra difficulties and barriers are placed in your way? It’s incredibly off-putting and disheartening.

“And of course, once people have had a poor and negative experience, some will never return. We are aware that the continuing difficulties of accessing Queensgate from the bus station has led some to choose to shop now in other towns.