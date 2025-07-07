Urgent appeal launched for 'happy' and 'bubbly' Eve (2) as she fights a rare form of liver cancer

An appeal has been set up to help support a two-year-old from Peterborough who has been diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer.

Less than two weeks ago (June 28), the parents of Eve Willow were given the devastating new that their daughter had been diagnosed with hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer, turning their lives upside down.

That has led to her being rushed in for a biopsy on Friday (July 7) with a line fitted ahead of an expected three month spell of chemotherapy before an operation in Birmingham.

There is optimism among doctors that the cancer has been caught early enough and the Eve will not ultimately need a liver transplant, which would then require a further three months of chemotherapy.

Eve’s mum Emma Allchin said “She is a very happy, bubbly child, she has everyone wrapped around her fingers! She loves being outdoors, she's just started swimming and she loves arts and crafts She loves being around other children.

“She's getting frustrated being in hospital though. She’s still her happy self but every time she comes in that door, she knows that she needs to have some sort of medicine.

“It was a shock for us all. She has been unwell on and off for a few weeks. She kept saying ‘ow’ on her tummy and when she finished her antibiotics for tonsillitis she was still in pain and when we had a feel of her belly, we could feel a lump.

“We took her to the doctors and a week later we took her to the again as it wasn’t getting better and that time, with in 24 hours, we were told that she had cancer and she was taken straight to Addenbrooke’s.

“Part of me is still hoping for a miracle. I’m still processing that she has cancer. She is tiny, she is fragile, she is my baby."

As well as the emotional strain on Eve’s illness, there is also a financial one. Emma, who lives in Eye, is now living with Eve at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge while Eve sister’s are staying with their aunt.

Emma added: “Caring for a child with cancer is an all-encompassing journey that brings with it a unique set of challenges, both emotionally and financially. While my focus remains entirely on Eve Willow's well-being and her fight against this disease, I'm also facing the practical realities that come with extensive medical care.

"I want to give Eve Willow as many joyful and memorable days as possible to bring a smile to her face and provide a much-needed escape from the hospital environment.

"I also need to cover the cost of food and meals, both for Eve Willow during her treatment and for my family as I spend countless hours at the hospital or travel for appointments.

As well as this, my other children have been lovingly taken in by family members during this time, which has been an immense help. A portion of the funds will go towards supporting these incredible family members, helping with their increased household expenses as they care for my children and ensure their stability.”

To support Eve and her family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/eve-willow.