An appeal has been launched by a Peterborough construction company which is seeking to take out vital supplies to people in war-torn Ukraine.​

Two directors at Princebuild, in Empson Road, are planning to drive two van loads of Easter Boxes for children and other critical medical supplies to the Ukrainian border next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Princebuild directors Mark Asplin and Dale Asplin, along with local group Helping Our Ukrainian Friends, plan to travel to the border on March 15 to deliver the donations.

Mark and Dale Asplin, directors of Princebuild, in Peterborough, with some of their aid parcels for Ukraine.

Now the company is hoping local residents and businesses will help it collect 500 Easter Boxes and raise £10,000 in advance of the expedition.

To donate an Easter Box simply use a shoe box and fill it with small items such as sweets, toys or essentials and drop it off at Princebuild’s offices by March 10.

Gifts can be hygienic items such as toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, etc. Items for school like crayons, pens, pencils, erasers, colouring books, play dough. Toys can be small soft toys, small Lego sets, puzzles, hair ornaments, teaching puzzles, or small board games like Uno, Dobble.

Also welcome are hats, scarves, T-shirts, socks, gloves as well as sweets such as candies, chocolates, cookies, bars – in factory-sealed packages with the expiry date not earlier than 01.06.23.

Mark and Dale Asplin, directors of Princebuild, in Peterborough, who are planning to take aid parcels out to for Ukraine

Mark and Dale said: “We also need to raise sufficient funds to purchase the medical supplies needed and as such we are seeking donations to help us achieve our target of filling two of our corporate vehicles with supplies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All money raised goes directly to buying essential items for here they are needed.