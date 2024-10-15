UPDATE: Train and van collide on level crossing near Peterborough causing major delays on railways

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Oct 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 17:33 BST
Collision happened between Peterborough and Ely

A collision on a level crossing near Peterborough is causing major travel delays.

East Midlands Railways said the collision had shut the line between Peterborough and Ely.

A spokesperson said: “We have received reports of a collision at a level crossing near March. This is between Peterborough and Ely and is disrupting our trains on the Liverpool / Nottingham / Norwich route.

There are long delays on rail services this evening

“The line is closed in both directions.”

A spokesperson for the British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to a level crossing near March Railway Station at just after 2:50pm today (15 October) following reports of a collision between a van and a train. Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

