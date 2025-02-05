UPDATE: Peterborough Police say they believe school threat email was 'hoax'

Scores of worried parents contact Peterborough Telegraph over email

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridgeshire Police have said they believe an email which said outlined a threat to schools was a hoax.

Scores of worried parents contacted The Peterborough Telegraph after receiving the email, or seeing it on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The email said that an email had been received by the council, which said the sender would ‘carry out the most heinous attack on schools the UK had ever seen.’

Cambridgeshire Police said they believe the email was a hoax

It asked people to be extra vigilant around schools today – although it was believed to be a hoax threat.

This morning, a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have been notified of an email which is being circulated to several schools, some of which are in Cambridgeshire. Cambridgeshire is not the only county to receive the message, and similar emails are being reported nationally over the past week.

“At this time there is no specific identified threat to schools within our county however local schools have been advised to review their protocols and be vigilant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon police have provided an update, where they said they believe the email was a hoax.

The spokesperson said: “Following investigation this morning, we are now in a position to provide further detail following reports of an email containing threats sent to schools.

“Late yesterday afternoon, Peterborough City Council shared a message with headteachers about a potential threat to schools in another part of the country.

“There was no evidence to suggest that Cambridgeshire schools might be at risk, but the message was shared for awareness and to remind them of the need for good safeguarding procedures to ensure the safety of pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Understandably, overnight this has attracted a lot of interest and concern from parents as a result of the message to schools being shared wider, however we would like to reassure the public that this message is believed to be a hoax and at this time there is no specific identified threat to schools within Cambridgeshire and we are not aware of any of our schools having received the email in question.”

Earlier this morning, John Gregg, Executive Director of Children's Services at Peterborough City Council, said: "Yesterday the council shared a message with schools about a potential threat to schools in another part of the country. There was no evidence to suggest that our schools might be at risk, but the message was shared with headteachers to alert them and to remind them of the need for good safeguarding procedures to ensure the safety of pupils.

"We apologise that this has caused parents undue stress and concern, but it is important that we remind schools of good safeguarding procedures."