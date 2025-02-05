Peterborough City Council say 'no specific identified threat to schools in our city'

Reassurance comes after email suggesting threat to schools in Peterborough

Peterborough City Council have moved to re-assure parents after an email suggesting an attack on schools in the city was sent out.

Yesterday the local authority shared a message with schools about a potential threat to schools in another part of the country.

The authority said they are also aware that some schools in Cambridgeshire have received emails containing the same threat. However, the council said they are not aware of any schools in Peterborough having received it.

The council have said there are no specific identified threats to schools within our city

Scores of parents have contacted police and the council over the email, and it was circulated widely on social media.

This morning (Wednesday), Peterborough City Council moved to re-assure parents – urging people to share the message about the need for good safeguarding measures, but highlighting the fact the council was not aware of any schools in Peterborough receiving the threatening email.

John Gregg, Executive Director of Children's Services at the council, said: "Yesterday the council shared a message with schools about a potential threat to schools in another part of the country. There was no evidence to suggest that our schools might be at risk, but the message was shared with headteachers to alert them and to remind them of the need for good safeguarding procedures to ensure the safety of pupils.

"We apologise that this has caused parents undue stress and concern, but it is important that we remind schools of good safeguarding procedures."

Earlier today, Cambridgeshire Police said: “We have been notified of an email which is being circulated to several schools, some of which are in Cambridgeshire. Cambridgeshire is not the only county to receive the message, and similar emails are being reported nationally over the past week.

“At this time there is no specific identified threat to schools within our county however local schools have been advised to review their protocols and be vigilant.”