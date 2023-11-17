Up The Garden Bath to open permanent store this weekend as Queensgate gears up for lights switch on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Up The Garden Bath is gearing up to open their first permanent store this weekend, showcasing 50 local traders, in time for Christmas.

Since launching the UNITY project in 2021, Up The Garden Bath founders, Dave Poulton and Kez Hayes-Palmer, have helped generate sales of nearly £60,000 for small local businesses.

However, this time, their shop is opening on a permanent, not pop-up, basis.

UNITY will showcase 50 creatives in time for Christmas at the former Paperchase site.

It comes as Queensgate Shopping Centre have also announced their Christmas lights switch on at 2pm with an "out of this world experience", also launching on Saturday, November 18.

Up The Garden Bath's journey into the world of retail started during lockdown in 2020 when the duo found their key markets of schools, community centres and residential care homes inaccessible due to the pandemic restrictions.

The pair had the idea to create eco-friendly, innovative fabric plant pots, made from recycled material, to maintain a revenue stream and keep the community interest company afloat.

After selling 2,000 products, and generating nearly £20,000 in sales, the idea was put forward for a prestigious Small Business Sunday award - backed by Dragons Den former panellist Theo Paphitis - which the team won.

The buzz around the zero-waste idea, which sees the product fold inside out, from envelope to plant pot, saw Up The Garden Bath approached by Queensgate Shopping Centre management and the pair were invited to fill an empty store.

Given just 24-hours to turn it round, Up The Garden Bath looked to other smaller businesses to help fill the shelves; and the UNITY project was born.

Fast-forward two years, and four hugely successful pop-up stores later, Up The Garden Bath has just been given the keys to a year-long store at the city’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, just in time for Christmas.

Since UNITY launched, it has raised almost £60,000 for small businesses but it has aspirations to be more than just another conventional retail store.

UNITY bosses say the store has a “positive, friendly community vibe” and will also offer free crafting for children, plus educational workshops, which will be accessible to everyone regardless of their age or physical abilities.

The latest UNITY store is officially being opened by PCR FM host, Kev Lawrence, in time for the festive celebrations, on Saturday, November 18 at 10.30am.

The shop will be filled with gifts and products from more than 50 small local businesses – ranging from crafters, artists, makers and start-ups - who will all have the opportunity to reach a larger audience and grow their businesses.

The success of the collaborative project has inspired a number of these local traders to create a unique product for Up The Garden Bath; with a percentage of sale proceeds boosting funds for ongoing projects.

Money from the sales of these products will help Up The Garden Bath continue their environmental community projects in the city, educating future generations about recycling, sustainability and wildlife preservation.

Queensgate Shopping Centre have thrown their support behind UNITY.

Catherine Lambert, centre director at Queensgate Shopping Centre said: “Up the Garden Bath have shown time and time again that they have the unique formula that our shoppers want.

“Their customer engagement and community focus, while raising important awareness around environmental issues, has been key to their success and I’m now delighted they will be expanding their position within Queensgate. I wish the team and UNITY all the very best.”

Up The Garden Bath co-founder, Kez Hayes-Palmer, added: “Queensgate is giving us a golden opportunity and we are keen to pay it forward and help as many people as possible.

A rising tide lifts all boats and we believe we can achieve anything if we work together.

“The rules are really simple, you just have to be a small, local business located within 25 miles of Peterborough.”