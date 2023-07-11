News you can trust since 1948
Up The Garden Bath take on new challenge with move to Queensgate's former Next store

Recycling venture hoping for support to hit £20,000 target
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:34 BST

Recycling venture Up The Garden Bath is poised for a huge move to the former Next store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre.

The community interest company, which specialises in recycling old bathtubs into planters for schools, care homes and community centres, has been operating a pop-up shop from the former Paperchase unit in the centre for the last four weeks.

Called Unity, it offers space to 40 vendors from crafters, artists, mum-and-daughter businesses and many others, and so far has raised about £15,000 in sales.

From left, Up The Garden Bath volunteer Emma Moon and co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer in the pop-up shop in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.From left, Up The Garden Bath volunteer Emma Moon and co-founder Kez Hayes-Palmer in the pop-up shop in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough.
But now Up The Garden Bath has been offered a six week pop-up shop in the former two-storey Next store beginning on July 24.

Dave Pouter, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath , said: “It is a huge challenge – we’re moving there for a six week term.

"I think Queensgate would quite like to find us somewhere permanent.

"We’re planning to increase the number of vendors to 75 and hope to fill all the space on the first floor. There will also be a lot of workshops aimed at children as it will be the school holidays.

"Once that’s done we’ll look at the second floor. We are thinking of creating an art gallery and including the Peterborough Open Artists.

He added: “It will be a challenging turn around but I’m sure we can do it. We close the current shop on July 20 and then spend the weekend transferring everything to the Next store to open on the Monday.

Kez Hayes-Palmer, co-founder of Up The Garden Bath, said: “We set a target of generating £20,000 in sales for local businesses during our six weeks and are blown away that we have already reached £15,000.

"We can not thank the people of Peterborough enough for supporting our aims and helping us achieve our goals by choosing to purchase from our store."

Dave added: “We’re hoping people will drop in and help us reach our target of £20,000.

Katie Chapman, marketing manager for Queensgate, said: “This shop has created a real buzz and Up The Garden Bath have done an amazing job in creating something so unique. The feedback we are getting from shoppers is fantastic.”

