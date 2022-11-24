A Peterborough female-only gym has opened its doors for the first time and is on a mission to ensure every woman feels comfortable and confident while working out.

Owner of Goddess Gym, Natasha Lloyd is pleased that, after much anticipation, her Woodston gym is finally welcoming users in after launching on Monday (21 November).

She told the Peterborough Telegraph that the response from customers has been “really good.”

Natasha Lloyd at her Goddess Gym for ladies only in Welbeck Way.

“They absolutely love it,” she said: “They just love the fact we’ve got a bit of everything in here.”

Natasha had a clear goal in mind when she decided to open a female-only gym: "It’s about boosting women’s self-confidence,” she said, “and supporting them with their physical and mental health.”

The personal trainer noted that a number of her new customers have come to the Goddess Gym because of the mental health support she’s so keen to offer.

As well as providing classes for those who don’t want to workout by themselves, the gym also provides 1-2-1 instruction for users who may have mental health issues, such as anxiety, that may prevent them from exercising alongside others.

Goddess Gym aims to make women comfortable in a same sex environment.

Natasha noted that she’s had three women so far who’ve come in specifically because they have mental health issues Goddess Gym can support. “That’s been really nice,” she said: “I really want to offer that support to women.”

Between the gym owner and her partner they have six teenage girls between 14 and 18 years old who told Natasha that they wouldn’t dare step foot in a mixed gym.

Goddess Gym offers a range of strength and cardio classes for women of all ages – including mother-and-daughter sessions.

Customers can also enjoy a massage, treat themselves to beauty treatments and try light-based therapies that can help reverse the signs of ageing.

One of the main aims is to improve women's mental health and confidence.

It is hoped that the gym will soon also be able to accommodate customers who receive referrals from their GPs from January 2023.

This may well be complemented by another mental health supporting innovation, too: “We’re thinking about putting together a buddy system,” Natasha explained: “for women who don’t want to workout by themselves.”

