Some of the toys donated by Social Work students at Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough.

Students at Anglia Ruskin University Peterborough’s Social Work society have helped to make Christmas extra special for homeless children in the city with a generous donation of toys.

Around 20 Students- who are studying to be social workers- dropped the toys off to Cross Keys last week and they will now enable children living in temporary accommodation to have something to open this Christmas.

One of the students behind the donation is Vikkii Firth, who was inspired by her own experience living in a hostel as a single mother for nine months when she was 18.

Vikkii Firth.

Vikkii said: “It’s been a real team effort everyone as we wanted to do something to make a difference.

"It’s become a social norm for children that Santa comes at Christmas and leaves presents and I would hate to think about a child having to go back to school in the new year hearing all of the other children talk about what they got while they didn’t get anything.

"I hate to think of any child feeling excluded like that. It isn’t their fault and it isn’t their parents either.

"I know from my time in hostels, five years ago, how much of a struggle it can be and I knew who I could get in touch with.”

Vikkii, who has her own six and three-year-old, also hopes to use the opportunity to connect with the local community.

She added: “I’m really enjoying the course so far and feel as if it is helping us all to become better social workers. I know the public perception of social workers isn’t always positive but we want to alleviate worries and show we really are here to help.

"I would also urge anyone who is able or who has any toys spare donate as well. It would be so greatly appreciated.”

