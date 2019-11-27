University launches course to recruit more Peterborough primary school teachers

A new course to help recruit primary school teachers in Peterborough has been launched by Anglia Ruskin University.

The university has launched a new, intensive, two-year degree course for people interested in working in primary education.

There have been concerns from local schools and councillors in the last few months about ‘unique challenges’ facing Peterborough with recruitment of new teachers a priority.

The city has finished at or near the bottom of national primary school league tables for a number of years.

Anglia Ruskin University (ARU)’s new BA (Hons) Primary Education Studies (Accelerated) will give people the first step on a pathway to becoming primary school teachers, or working elsewhere within the field.

The fast-track course will be offered from ARU’s Peterborough campus at Guild House, Oundle Road, and will be more intensive than a traditional three-year degree, so students will complete their degree in less time, allowing them to progress to a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) in the third year.

Course leader Tara Jakes said: “This is an exciting development for Peterborough, which has been identified as a city that would really benefit from more opportunities like this.

“ARU is delighted to be able to offer this new undergraduate route into education professions for school leavers, teaching assistants, and anyone interested in primary education.”

For more details, please visit aru.ac.uk/study/undergraduate/primary-education-studies-accelerated