'Unique' Remembrance Cafe event to honour military veterans from Westwood and Ravensthorpe in Peterborough

The event will honour Westwood’s military heritage

Westwood and Ravensthorpe residents are invited to commemorate Remembrance Sunday at the Westraven Community Café on Friday, 8 November.

Organised by the Nene Park Trust, the unique event aims to celebrate local history, honouring veterans and Westwood’s military legacy with engaging, Remembrance-themed activities.

Highlights include a reading from a student-written WWI story, interviews with veterans, and a community call for contributions to a short film about the Westwood RAF base.

Visitors can share memorabilia or memories

A Trust spokesperson said: “Visitors can share memorabilia or memories and even create handcrafted poppies out of seed paper with expert guidance from local crafter Lore Green. The poppies made contain actual poppy seeds, so anyone who makes one will be able to plant their poppy into the ground and watch real poppies grow in the future. Free crafting materials will be provided for all who attend.”

Join Peterborough Presents at Westraven Community Café, in Hampton Court, Westwood, Peterborough, between 11am – 3pm for reflection, learning, and community at the Remembrance Café. Hot drinks, snacks, and meals are available for purchase at the café.