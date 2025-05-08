Union Jack proudly raised as Peterborough celebrates VE Day
Peterborough has paid tribute to those who gave their lives during the Second World War.
In line with the rest of the country, the city has celebrated Victory in Europe Day on Thursday (May 8) which celebrated the end of the war in Europe 80 years age on 1945.
The city centre has been decked out in Union Jack bunting and on Thursday the flag itself was raised in the city centre.
This evening, the Cathedral and Queensgate will be lit up in red white and blue and a civil service outside of the Town Hall will be held at 9:30pm with a proclamation from the town crier and the lighting of a beacon.
Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “As we mark 80 years since VE Day, I want to thank everyone in Peterborough for coming together to honour the remarkable generation who secured our freedoms.
“The way our city has united-through commemorations, community events, and quiet acts of remembrance-shows the true spirit of Peterborough. Our strength lies in our shared pride, gratitude, and commitment to supporting our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.
“Together, we remember the sacrifices of the past and look forward with hope, ensuring that the values of service and community remain at the heart of our city.”