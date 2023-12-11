News you can trust since 1948
Under-construction business park in Peterborough generates interest among employers

New estate expected to create about 70 jobs
Paul Grinnell
​Companies are queuing up to move on to a new business park that is expected to create scores of jobs in Peterborough.

Commercial agents say they are delighted with the amount of interest from businesses in the new 5,525 square metres Welbeck Court, in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, that has still to be completed.

Construction of the 10 units estate, which is owned by Tudor Progressions, of Nottingham. began five months ago with the units on track to be completed as planned by the spring.

This image shows how the new business park Welbeck Court, Woodston, Peterborough, will appear once completed.This image shows how the new business park Welbeck Court, Woodston, Peterborough, will appear once completed.
The industrial scheme is being built by Peterborough-based developer Barnack Estates with the units ranging in size from 1,300 square feet to 3,225 square feet.

Once completed the development is expected to provide employment for about 70 people.

The plans also include the provision of 37 car parking spaces plus space for 10 commercial vehicles and 23 spaces for bicycles.

Three of the mid-sized units are being offered for sale with the remaining seven offered to let.

Gavin Hynes, director of commercial agents Eddisons Peterborough, which is marketing the business park, said: “With the roofs and cladding on the units by the final month of this year, we’re happy to report good levels of interest at Welbeck Court.

“It’s the end of another year where the industrial sector has remained strong in Peterborough.

"All indications point to this continuing next year when Welbeck Court will be completed and playing its part in the city’s commercial appeal.”

