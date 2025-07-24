Council leaders explain why missed deadlines has not stopped them working with East of England Showground developer

Peterborough City Council leaders have explained why they continue to work with the land promoter leading the development of the East of England Showground

Showground promoter AEPG has not hit two deadlines set by councillors when they approved two outline planning applications for a 1,500 homes and leisure village development of the 164 acre Showground.

The six month deadlines were set to allow AEPG to complete Section 106 agreements and Peterborough city councillors at two separate meetings stated the approvals were conditional on the deadlines being met.

The first deadline was set in October last year. It was missed but councillors at a meeting in April this year extended the deadline to July 17, which has also been missed.

The applications by AEPG to develop the Showground have prompted objections from many residents who are opposed to building on open land.

Supporters of Peterborough Panthers speedway team, which raced for more than 50 years on a track at the Showground, are also opposed to the development as it has meant the loss of popular speedway venue.

Explaining the city council’s response to the missed deadlines, Councillor Nick Thulbourn, Cabinet Member for Growth and Regeneration, said: “Although the deadline for the S106 agreements for the two planning applications related to the showground has now passed, we continue to liaise with the landowner and the promoter.

"It is not unusual for our planning department to attempt to assist applicants to implement a decision that has been made by councillors, even though it is past an agreed deadline.

"This is a complex negotiation which involves not just the applicant, but various council departments, and it is that which has contributed to the delay.

"A decision is yet to be made on whether a formal extension will be permitted."

At a glance: Key dates for Showground planning applications:

October 15, 2024: A nine hour meeting of Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. It was agreed to approve AEPG’s outline planning application for 850 homes and a leisure village, hotel, school and care village. But approval was subject to AEPG agreeing a Section 106 agreement in six months’ time. But councillors rejected AEPG’s second application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the East of England Showground. This included the area that had been the race track for the popular Peterborough Panthers speedway team.

October 23, 2024: The decision to reject the 650 home was ‘called in’ by three councillors.

January 13, 2025: Meeting of Appeals and Planning Review committee. Councillors overturn earlier refusal for the 650 homes. But they also set a deadline to July 17 for AEPG to agree Section 106 conditions.

April 22, 2025: Request for first extension to deadline for 850 homes outline application. This was approved and set to July 17 to tie in with the deadline set for the second outline application.

July 16, 2025: Council reveals it is considering a second extension to the deadline.

What will the Section 106 include?

A section 106 agreement will seek to ease the impact on a number of features including housing, education and healthcare.

Housing: 30 percent of all dwellings on site to be affordable housing

Education: A total financial contribution of £21,633,995 for early years, primary and secondary education. There will also be a serviced plot for a primary school

Healthcare: A financial contribution of £2,072,143 towards additional/enhanced primary care facilities on or off site plus a financial contribution to bereavement services of £29.33 per bedroom and £470,900 to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Community facilities must serve local needs, medical facilities, sports facilities, public house/restaurant with a timetable for implementation

Highways issues include:

Speed limit changes to Joseph Odam Way/Orton Northgate, and Dunblane Drive area and to Orton Parkway.

Financial Contributions to off-site highway schemes, including active travel scheme on Oundle Road.

Financial Contributions to off-site cycleway infrastructure

Milton land vehicular access to be provided and maintained via Joseph Odam Way.

Why is the Showground being sold?

For about five decades the East of England Showground has been a popular and regular leisure destination for thousands of local people and others from further afield.

Over the years it has staged many major public events, many of which had become firm favourites, such as the annual Truckfest, Antiques Festivals, Festival of Motorcycling, the National Caravan and Motorhomes show, Fireworks Fiesta, music concerts and the annual agricultural show as well as elite speedway racing and an array of exhibitions and conferences.

But times have changed and the agricultural society says attendance at its public events has fallen.

It also says that over the last 10 years many of the open air events staged at the East of England Showground have failed to cover their costs and make a profit.

And they say it is not possible to carry on running the Showground as an events venue which was only being supported to some degree by earnings from investments and land sales.

In a letter to the council, the Society states its Showground operations failed to make a profit – income minus expenses – in any year from 2010. The worst year was 2013 when its expenses exceeded its income by £1,005,000.

It also shows that in most years even with income from investments and land sales, the Society figures at the end of the year were in the red.

Agricultural Society bosses say selling the Showground will leave the Society to focus on its charitable aims of promoting agriculture, education, and rural life.

What is the leisure village?

The leisure village, which will be called Cultura Place, is the central feature of the proposals.

The village will include an indoor arena, a court for a padel, a two storey, state-of-the-art golf driving range, a zip coaster, climbing wall, bungee trampolines, a jump tower and bounce pillow, mini Land Rovers, a bike trail and more. A 4,640 square metre indoor family entertainment centre will contain a range of activities.

The village will also include a 250-bed hotel, a school and a retirement village overseen by the Extracare charitable trust.