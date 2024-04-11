Uncertainty for staff at Peterborough's Wildwood restaurant after chain's closures warning

City centre outlet employs about 30 plus staff
Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 11th Apr 2024, 11:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Staff at Peterborough’s Wildwood restaurant are facing uncertain times after owners of the national chain warned some outlets could close.

Wildwood opened in Cathedral Square about 11 years ago and created more than 30 jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time Jonny Plant, chief executive, said: “Cathedral Square is a great location for us and we look forward to providing a high quality, affordable and friendly experience.”

The Wildwood restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough - owners of the chain have warned some outlets nationally will closeThe Wildwood restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough - owners of the chain have warned some outlets nationally will close
The Wildwood restaurant in Cathedral Square, Peterborough - owners of the chain have warned some outlets nationally will close

But now the owners of the family-run business Tasty, which operates Wildwood, have warned it will close 18 of its 54 outlets across the UK.

Details of which restaurants will close have not yet been announced.

The hospitality group, which also runs outlets under its Dim T brand, has warned that its financial performance is ‘inhibited by a tail of underperforming sites’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It stated: “The cost of living crisis, transportation strikes and interest rate rises continued to significantly impact revenue.

"Inflationary pressure on labour, food and utilities continue to adversely affect profitability.”

Related topics:UncertaintyPeterborough