Uncertainty for staff at Peterborough's Wildwood restaurant after chain's closures warning
Staff at Peterborough’s Wildwood restaurant are facing uncertain times after owners of the national chain warned some outlets could close.
Wildwood opened in Cathedral Square about 11 years ago and created more than 30 jobs.
At the time Jonny Plant, chief executive, said: “Cathedral Square is a great location for us and we look forward to providing a high quality, affordable and friendly experience.”
But now the owners of the family-run business Tasty, which operates Wildwood, have warned it will close 18 of its 54 outlets across the UK.
Details of which restaurants will close have not yet been announced.
The hospitality group, which also runs outlets under its Dim T brand, has warned that its financial performance is ‘inhibited by a tail of underperforming sites’.
It stated: “The cost of living crisis, transportation strikes and interest rate rises continued to significantly impact revenue.
"Inflationary pressure on labour, food and utilities continue to adversely affect profitability.”