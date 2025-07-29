Unanimous approval for 1,130-home development on edge of Peterborough

Peterborough City Council’s planning committee has unanimously approved plans for a 1,130-home development on the edge of the city.

An outline planning application for the development on land to the east of Newborough Road in Paston was submitted in April 2023.

The 40-hectare site forms just over half of the Norwood Urban Extension, which is allocated for 2,000 homes in total. An outline application for the other 870 homes was approved in June.

A city council planning committee met on July 29 to make a decision on the application and consider comments from consultees in a case officer report by principal planning officer Asif Ali, which recommended that the application be granted.

Mr Ali noted a comment from National Highways which stated that only 200 homes across the whole urban extension should be occupied until planned A47/A16 improvements are implemented, or else there would be a “severe impact” on the strategic road network.

The total financial contributions requested of the developers by consultees, including things like highways works and education, totalled between £39 million and £43 million.

It was also requested that an affordable housing rate of 30 per cent was agreed.

However, an independent viability consultant concluded that these figures were “unviable” .

It was agreed that, on the basis of 10 per cent affordable housing, the development would be able to provide a total financial contribution of around £26.5 million whilst still allowing the development to make a “reasonable level of profit”.

Mr Ali said that officers had to “strike a balance” between the delivery of affordable housing as well as setting money aside to deliver infrastructure.

Josh Dickinson, assistant director at Deloitte, the applicant’s agent, said he was pleased to see officers recommend approval and told the planning committee that the development would bring “significant benefits to Peterborough”.

“The application is for the delivery of 1,130 homes and also includes important infrastructure which is essential to delivery of the whole allocation, including the planning permission for the neighbouring site at Leeds Farm,” he said.

The infrastructure will include a new A16 roundabout, improvements to Newborough Road and open space.

Cllr Asim Mahmood supported the application, but noted he had reservations over the “extremely low” percentage of affordable housing proposed.

“I think as an authority we should be doing more than just going for the 10 per cent, but I do understand that viability sometimes doesn’t allow us to do that,” he said.

Cllr Brian Rush also voiced his support and said: “I see no reason why we shouldn’t grant this application.”

Nine members of the public raised objections to the plans, noting concerns around traffic congestion, a lack of safe cycle paths and lack of infrastructure.

However, all members of the planning committee voted in favour of the outline application subject to the signing of a legal agreement and numerous conditions.

The final s106 negotiations must be completed within a 12-month timeframe.

A reserved matters application must be submitted before construction can begin on the homes, which includes details of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the development.