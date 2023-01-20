UK’s largest Gin and Rum Festival set to return to Peterborough for summer 2023.

The UK’s largest Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Peterborough this summer – with a a free drink for all festival-goers.

The Gin and Rum Festival has been touring the UK since 2018, bringing spirits from round-the-world, live music and entertainment to cities across the country.

The festival will be coming to Peterborough Cathedral on Saturday, July 15 – and will offer every gin and rum lover attending this summer a free drink and snack.

“Though we’ve been touring since 2018, a couple of those years were tainted by Covid,” a spokesperson from the Gin and Rum Festival said.

"Now we’re back on track with booking new dates instead of rescheduling them. We’ve had time to reflect and start to develop the festival even more, focusing on value for money and customer experience.

"The first thing we did was look at how we could give more to our customer and one thing stood out: a free drink – so we’re doing it.”

Festival organisers say this year’s festival “isn’t one to be missed” – with £15 tickets (plus booking fee) including entry to the festival, a gin and rum guide, stainless steel metal straw, branded glass and a free drink and snack.

This is on top of live music throughout the day, access to exclusive products, and the opportunity to sample all of the 120 different gins and rums available to purchase from distillers exhibiting at the festival.

The Gin and Rum Fest has partnered with snack company Love Corn, who will be offering a free snack to all attendees in 2023.

Festival organisers added: “This is huge for us, and we’re so excited to team-up with such a fresh and exciting company.

"They’re completely unique and the team at Love Corn are great to work with. We’re sure they have a few more things up their sleeves.”

Peterborough drinkers were spoilt for choice as the festival brought summer sunshine to the Cathedral last year.

