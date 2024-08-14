UK’s biggest social dog walking club set to launch in Peterborough
A brand-new social dog walking club which aims to share the benefits of embracing the outdoors is set to launch in Peterborough this week.
Walkie Dogs, which is run by volunteers, will be holding its first event in Peterborough’s Central Park on Sunday August 18.
“We’re really excited to bring this to Peterborough,” said Walkie Dogs’ founder, Danny Silk.
“This project is the first of its kind on this scale and one that I hope will not only bring dog lovers together, but offer a supportive space which benefits local communities in lots of different ways.”
Central Park will be among 73 outdoor spaces across the country where the group will be launching
Organisers said they chose the popular city centre park as a venue as it offers ample space and greenery for four-legged friends and their owners to embrace the outdoors, and immerse themselves into the dog walking community.
Research has shown that social dog walking offers a host of wellbeing benefits. Danny said the group’s number one aim is to help its members access the many tangible benefits dog walking affords.
“The physical and mental wellbeing of our members and their pets is our utmost priority,” he said.
To join Walkie Dogs, dog owners sign up to an annual membership (£40) which gives them access to weekly, organised dog walks up and down the country.
Along with being able to directly book onto weekly dog walks, members receive numerous dog-friendly perks, such as bespoke discounts on a range of
products (including dog staycations) and discounted dog first aid training courses.
In addition, members also get access to ‘The Dog Pages’; a service directory offering information on groomers, kennels and pet shops.
Danny, who started the business following a series of charity events supporting mental health within the LGBTQ+ community, said he is extremely excited to see his ambitious concept finally take off.
“I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the first walks and watch the project I’m so passionate about finally come to fruition.”
To find out more about the Walkie Dogs membership, visit www.walkiedogs.com/membership.