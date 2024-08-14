Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Country-wide social dog walking club dedicated to bringing the UK’s dog lovers together starting in Central Park this week

A brand-new social dog walking club which aims to share the benefits of embracing the outdoors is set to launch in Peterborough this week.

Walkie Dogs, which is run by volunteers, will be holding its first event in Peterborough’s Central Park on Sunday August 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re really excited to bring this to Peterborough,” said Walkie Dogs’ founder, Danny Silk.

Brand new social dog walking club, Walkie Dogs will be holding its first event in Peterborough’s Central Park on Sunday August 18 (image: Adobe)

“This project is the first of its kind on this scale and one that I hope will not only bring dog lovers together, but offer a supportive space which benefits local communities in lots of different ways.”

Central Park will be among 73 outdoor spaces across the country where the group will be launching

Organisers said they chose the popular city centre park as a venue as it offers ample space and greenery for four-legged friends and their owners to embrace the outdoors, and immerse themselves into the dog walking community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research has shown that social dog walking offers a host of wellbeing benefits. Danny said the group’s number one aim is to help its members access the many tangible benefits dog walking affords.

Walkie Dogs' founder Danny Silk with his dogs Jaxx and Cersei

“The physical and mental wellbeing of our members and their pets is our utmost priority,” he said.

To join Walkie Dogs, dog owners sign up to an annual membership (£40) which gives them access to weekly, organised dog walks up and down the country.

Along with being able to directly book onto weekly dog walks, members receive numerous dog-friendly perks, such as bespoke discounts on a range of

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

products (including dog staycations) and discounted dog first aid training courses.

In addition, members also get access to ‘The Dog Pages’; a service directory offering information on groomers, kennels and pet shops.

Danny, who started the business following a series of charity events supporting mental health within the LGBTQ+ community, said he is extremely excited to see his ambitious concept finally take off.

“I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the first walks and watch the project I’m so passionate about finally come to fruition.”

To find out more about the Walkie Dogs membership, visit www.walkiedogs.com/membership.