It has been one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into the country, starting a conflict which has left tens of thousands of people dead and millions displaced.

On Friday, Ukrainian families in Peterborough came together in Cathedral Square as hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the lives lost so far.

The King also issued a message praising the “remarkable courage and resilience” of the Ukrainian people.

The event took place in Cathedral Square featuring prayers from The Very Revd Chris Dalliston, the Dean of Peterborough Cathedral and Ukrainian Priest Reverend Bohdan Bilunyk.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined outside Number 10 by wife Akshata Murthy, Kyiv’s ambassador to Britain Vadym Prystaiko and dozens of Ukrainian troops being trained in the UK for the moment of reflection.

According to a Downing Street readout, Mr Sunak urged allies to “support Ukraine with long-term military and security assurances to send a strong message to President Putin that the global support was enduring”.

Natalia Patlatiuk, 38, a former law enforcement officer and humanitarian aid worker, was one of the Ukrainian’s there.

She left the long-disputed Donbas region in eastern Ukraine with her husband and 13-year-old son soon after the war started – and arrived in Peterborough in April 2022, settling in Eye shortly after.

The vigil was preceded by a procession from Peterborough Town Hall to Cathedral Square with a 25m flag.

‘I lost everything’

Natalia said: “I liked the event, it was not a happy or fun event for me, but I liked that people from Ukraine came together.

"I don’t know how many Ukrainian’s live in the Peterborough area but it was very pleasant for me to see people I have met with already who are from Ukraine coming together and listening to speeches together.

Afterwards a short reception was held in the Town Hall Reception room from 5.30 - 6.30pm with stands from charities supporting refugees and light refreshments.

“I’ve lost everything in Ukraine,” she reflects, “it’s a great deal of pain for me, for my family, because my parents are still there in the Donbas region.

“I like living in Peterborough, I like the people living here, they have been very friendly and helpful for me and a safe place for me and my family – that’s the main thing I need at this moment."

Trees along Bridge Street were specially lit up in blue and yellow for the occasion and guests are invited to light candles in thought of all those who have been affected by the conflict.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "Peterborough is a proud multicultural city and we welcome the opportunity to join together and show our support for everyone affected by the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

