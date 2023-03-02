A Peterborough resident - who is thought to be among Peterborough’s first Eastern European residents - has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Olga Vaitkevicius, who lives in Eastfield Road, was born in Ukraine and moved to Peterborough with her late Lithuanian husband, Steponas Vaitkevicius, in 1947.

She celebrated her special birthday on Thursday (March 2) surrounded by family and friends at her Peterborough home.

Olga Vaitkevicius celebrating her 100th birthday with daughter Janie Bingham at their home in Eastfield, Peterborough

Olga enjoyed her day from the comfort of her living room, where there was cake, balloons and plenty of 100th birthday cards on the mantelpiece – including an extra special Telegram from King Charles.

“It feels wonderful,” Olga said. “I never thought I would live to be 100 years old.

“It’s nice to be 100, I tell you - just look at that cake. Nobody used to live as long as I have lived.

“Peterborough was the best place when I first came here. I now have my children and my grandchildren.”

Olga met her late husband Steponas on a boat to the UK after the Second World War.

They pair got married in Peterborough in 1948. They lived in Cavendish Street, before moving into their home in Eastfield Road in 1963 - where Olga has lived for the last 60 years.

Olga “worked on the land” at farms and later as a housekeeper at a rectory, where she worked alongside Steponas – who looked after the grounds.

Steponas later went on to train as an accountant.

Janie Bingham, Olga’s daughter, who is one of three children, said her mum’s secret to living a long and fulfilled life was “living healthily without even realising it”.

“Both mum and dad struggled when they first came over, because there was no help like there is now,” Janie said.

“They both worked really hard – everything they’ve ever had they’ve worked hard for.

“She’s always eaten well and used to walk everywhere. She’s always been on the go.

"She reads a lot and keeps her mind alert. She has a lot of friends who come round."

