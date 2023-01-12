Ukrainian refugees living in Peterborough have said that they feel welcome in the UK – but continue to face challenges when finding jobs and rented accommodation in this city.

February this year will mark a year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We still urgently need hosts for Ukrainian refugees,” Jurgita Bilinskiene, Peterborough Cathedral’s Ukraine networking project coordinator, said.

Ukrainian refugees meeting at the Almoners House, Peterborough Cathedral

“The war is not finished and the winter is coming.”

Since April last year, the cathedral has been working with Citizens UK to welcome and help integrate Ukrainian people into the community.

The cathedral has welcomed one Ukrainian family to live in accommodation in its precincts.

Jurgita has been hosting meetings for Ukrainians in the precincts since September last year.

Ukrainian refugees meeting at the Almoners House, Peterborough Cathedral. Olga Frusevych who live in the Precincts

The meetings cover a range of topics – such as employment, housing and accommodation, and the education system.

"It’s important for them to know how things work here, because the system in the UK is totally different to the system in Ukraine,” she said.

“They are looking for information online and on social media, which is not always true.”

However, despite Ukrainians at the most recent meeting on Wednesday (January 11) telling the Peterborough Telegraph that they will be forever grateful for the welcome and support they have received since arriving in the UK, there remains obstacles in their way of finding jobs and accommodation.

‘Thank you’

"Thank you to our host, who received us warmly and helped us with our documents, amongst other things,” Vitalii Maierle and Olha Ivanova, who moved to Holme from Mariupol their 13-year-old son, Andrii, said.

"Thank you to my sponsors, who have been kind, supportive and helped me with everything I need,” Romana Stefaniak, who lives in Eye and previously worked as an artist in the computer game industry in Ukraine, said.

"However, despite them saying I can live with them for as long as I need to, it’s within my interests to be independent and find a job to contribute.”

Unable to secure jobs and future homes

Victoria Kharzhevska said her and four other members of her family moved into their sponsor’s home. Both her and her partner have been unable to secure jobs, despite both having masters degrees in economics. She said “learning to speak English” and the “language barrier” can make it difficult for some Ukrainians.

Because of this, the family’s options are limited when looking to rent a home.

Ukrainians who came to the UK as part of the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme have the option to stay with their sponsors for a minimum of six months.

However, those who are unemployed, despite seeking jobs, have been struggling to be eligible for rented accommodation, if they wish to move out of their sponsors home.

Part of the reason for this is because referencing is required by landlords from future tenants hoping to rent properties in the UK, which are background checks and include areas such as a person’s current employment status.

Landlords may also ask tenants to provide a guarantor who will take responsibility in the case of missed rent payments, which can be another hurdle for refugees.

‘Everything we need in life’

Olga Frusevych moved into accommodation in the cathedral precincts in September last year with her nine-year-old son.

"I never thought I would be able to live somewhere like this,” she said.

"The accommodation has everything we need in life.

