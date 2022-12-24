Ukrainian refugee Max thanks Peterborough for warm welcome - and speaks of his hopes for 2023

A Ukrainian refugee who came to the UK to escape the war in his home country has thanked the people of Peterborough for the warm welcome they have given him and his family – and spoken of his hopes for the future.

Max Yaschenko (31) came to the city in May after Russian forces destroyed his house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now Max, who is disabled and relies on a wheelchair, and his parents, Sveta and Vasiliy Yaschenko, have started a new life in Peterborough, far away from their war-torn home.

Max, Sveta and Vasiliy Yaschenko with Rosie Sandall

Many Ukrainian families celebrate Christmas on Twelfth Night, and Max and his parents are no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Because of Covid, for the past few years we have just had a small family meal on January 6. Normally my brother would be with us, but he has been fighting on the front line. He is in hospital at the moment, because of his health conditions.”I am not sure what we will be doing this year.”

Along with his brother, Max said he was still in touch with a number of people back in Ukraine. He said: “My uncle, aunt, cousin and some class mates are still there. It is quite quiet in the city where they are, but it is still worrying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max has spent much of his first few months learning English, and he said: “I spoke a little bit of English before I came here, but I have been taking a course at the CIty College to learn more.

“I have also taught myself some English watching films and playing video games – I like strategy games, Japanese Anime and comedies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If I pass my exams in the spring, I will go and do a computer programming course in September.

"I have always wanted to by a computer programmer, ever since I sold my first computer aged five or six. I would like to work and maybe translate to help someone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family is living in temporary accommodation in Woodston at the momen.

Max said: “The flat is really good for us. It is in a good location for us. Everyone has been very welcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the new year, I really want to pass my exams.

"I don’t know if I want to go back to Ukraine. I am very settled here, but there is that nostalgia of home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dad doesn’t know if he wants to stay, but mum does.”

Max and his family were able to come to Peterborough thanks to John and Rosie Sandall, who have raised funds for more than 20 years to help families like Max’s who are still being impacted by the Chernobyl disaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie said: “It has been a very difficult year for them all. Most of the families we support have had their homes damaged by bombs and we continue to send money to help pay for repairs. People continue to live in fear of what will happen next and they have long periods without power or heating.

“Like our friends in Chernihiv, Ukraine, we pray that peace will come soon.”