From welcoming refugees to Peterborough with open arms, to delivering lorry-loads of aid to those who need it most – the city has come together to support Ukraine

February 24 marks the first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine – one year on from President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country.

Commemorative ceremonies are taking place across Ukraine for what has been the worst conflict seen in Europe since World War Two.

A national minute’s silence was held in the UK to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and in respect of those who have lost their lives protecting their country during the course of the conflict.

A vigil is being held in Peterborough’s Cathedral Square this evening, where candles will be lit, prayers will be made and flags will be raised in solidarity with Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the message from Peterborough has always been that we are stronger together – welcoming Ukrainian refugees to the city with open arms, and donating and delivering aid directly to those still living in the war-torn country.

So, to mark 12 months since the start of the war, the Peterborough Telegraph is shining a light on the city’s most selfless people and groups, who have gone above and beyond to support Ukraine:

1 . Alla Irodenko and volunteers at Peterborough's Ukrainian church Alla Irodenko left her NHS job to help a team of volunteers at St Olga Ukrainian Catholic Church, in Woodston, Peterborough, to sort, pack and deliver full lorry-loads of food and supplies directly to Ukraine.

2 . Archie Ruskin In April last year, 12-year-old Archie Ruskin donated 500 toys to St Olga's Ukrainian Church to send to the children of Ukraine. Archie managed to fundraise £1,000 in a week to pay for the toys, which he wanted to donate after being concerned as to how his six-year-old younger brother Noah would feel if he was forced to leave his home and his toys behind.

3 . Jan Armitage, Jurgita Bilinskiene and Peterborough Cathedral Since April last year, Peterborough Cathedral has been working with Citizens UK to welcome and help integrate Ukrainian people into the community. The cathedral has welcomed a Ukrainian family to live in accommodation in its precincts, and Jurgita Bilinskiene - Peterborough Cathedral's Ukraine networking project coordinator - has been hosting meetings in the precincts to support families since September last year.

4 . John and Rosie Sandall Max Yaschenko, who uses a wheelchair, and his parents, Vitaliy, 58, and Sveta, 59 lost their home in a village near Chernihiv, Ukraine, when it was bombed in March last year. The family escaped the country with help from local church members - taking just a carrier bag full of possessions with them. John and Rosie Sandall, who have been friends with Max and his family for 25 years, kindly welcomed them into their home with open arms.