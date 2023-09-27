Two successful events bringing Freemasonry to the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The travelling information stand was at the Festival on both Friday and Saturday nights. Jonathon Hibbins, the Freemason’s Membership Officer said: “ a very successful event was enjoyed by all, bringing lots of interest and enquiries from the public and referrals for Peterborough Masonic Open Day on September 2nd”.

Treasurer for the New and Young Masons Society, Alex Thurlow added: “our second year of volunteering at the Festival saw 15 masons working behind the bars, and another 5 manning the Discover Freemasonry stand, several enquiries were made through the Friday and Saturday, with many pints pulled, the Festival team were pleased for the support”.

The aforementioned Open Day, held at Peterborough Masonic Hall on September 2nd, was also very well attended with a lot of interest from the public. There were exhibits on show from the new soon to be renovated Masonic Museum at the Hall, as well as stands from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, Three Pillars Helping The Homeless - the charity set up by Freemasons, originating in Peterborough - plus The Order of Women’s Freemasons.

Local Masons at The Beer Fest