Two successful events bringing Freemasonry to the community

Local Freemasons made sure that the Fraternity was well represented at the 44th annual Peterborough Beer Festival, held on The Embankment from August 22nd to 27th, and at their Open Day on September 2nd.
By Craig Bunday
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:09 BST
The travelling information stand was at the Festival on both Friday and Saturday nights. Jonathon Hibbins, the Freemason’s Membership Officer said: “ a very successful event was enjoyed by all, bringing lots of interest and enquiries from the public and referrals for Peterborough Masonic Open Day on September 2nd”.

Treasurer for the New and Young Masons Society, Alex Thurlow added: “our second year of volunteering at the Festival saw 15 masons working behind the bars, and another 5 manning the Discover Freemasonry stand, several enquiries were made through the Friday and Saturday, with many pints pulled, the Festival team were pleased for the support”.

The aforementioned Open Day, held at Peterborough Masonic Hall on September 2nd, was also very well attended with a lot of interest from the public. There were exhibits on show from the new soon to be renovated Masonic Museum at the Hall, as well as stands from the Masonic Charitable Foundation, Three Pillars Helping The Homeless - the charity set up by Freemasons, originating in Peterborough - plus The Order of Women’s Freemasons.

Local Masons at The Beer FestLocal Masons at The Beer Fest
If you would like to find out a little more about Freemasonry in Peterborough please call the Ellindon Masonic Centre, Peterborough on 01733 331948, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.northants-huntsmasons.org.uk