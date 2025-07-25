Two Peterborough men who conspired to sell cocaine and heroin are jailed

Two Peterborough men who conspired to sell cocaine and heroin across the county have been jailed.

Curtis Seymour (29) and Billroy Marembo (27), were among five men arrested across Peterborough in connection with county lines drug dealing on August 1, 2023.

It followed investigations by officers from Operation Orochi – a Home Office funded Metropolitan Police drugs unit.

Inquiries had begun in March 2023 after a person was found in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, with class A drugs, cash, and a mobile phone.

Analysis of the phone revealed a conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Seymour, of Lowick Gardens, Westwood, Peterborough, and Marembo, of Adderley, Bretton, Peterborough, were linked to “deal lines” through mobile phone activity and were sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on July 18 after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Seymour was jailed for 40 months and 14 days, and Marembo was jailed for 32 months and 14 days.

Three men were found not guilty following trial.

Detective Constable Jenny Hargreaves, who investigated, said: “Seymour and Marembo were significant members of this conspiracy, as shown by their connection to the substantial amounts of phone data uncovered.

“County lines can bring misery to communities and often involve the exploitation of the young and vulnerable.

"I am glad that we were able to uncover this operation and cause some disruption to drugs supply in the county.”