Two-day Portuguese Festival kicks off busy weekend in Peterborough

Peterborough Portuguese Festival returns this weekend

A huge celebration of Portuguese culture in Cathedral Square, festival fun at Botolph Green and Sawtry plus free sports for kids in Central Park….

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PORTUGUESE FESTIVAL

Cathedral Square, June 14 and 15

The Peterborough Portuguese Festival return to the city centre for the third year celebrating Portugal and Communities Day.

There will be plenty of traditional food, wine and charcuterie, to enjoy plus crafts and lots of music, poetry, dancing and entertainment across the two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family friendly event will also have a children’s entertainment area.

ACTIVATE

Central Park, June 14 (11am to 3pm)

Friends of Central Park’s third annual sports taster day gives children a chance to try out different sports and activities offered by local clubs and activity providers. Try basketball, karate, parkour, rugby, tennis, pickleball, cricket, yoga, bowls, and more.

Sawtry Carnival

Sawtry Village Academy, June 14, 12pm-5pm

The annual village event will feature 40 plus stalls selling gifts, crafts and much more, fairground rides and games. There will be entertainment from dancers and a live band, a food court and bar. Plus a fun dog show. and deadlift competition.

Botolph Green Festival on the Green, June 14

The fun begins in Orton Longueville with breakfast from 9am, first act at 11am, last orders at the bar is 10pm. There will be food, drink, music and entertainment including a dog show and snail racing plus a kids’ disco. Evening entertainment from The Catch.

Full details here

Peterborough Playgoers present Cranford

Key Theatre Studio, June 18-21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cranford is a play written by Laura Turner based on the novel by Elisabeth Gaskell, serialised on BBC in 2009 with a stellar cast that included Judi Dench, Imelda Staunton, Eileen Atkins and Julia McKenzie.

It is the story of the ladies in a small town in the 1830s who like to think they rule the town with their social rules on how to behave, but the Industrial Revolution, and in particular the railway, is threatening to disrupt their genteel way of life.

PETERBOROUGH TAKE NOTE COMMUNITY CHOIR

The Fleet Centre, Fletton, June 14 (7.30pm)

The concert theme is “time”, and includes well-known songs such as Yesterday, Rock Around The Clock, As Time Goes By and Time To Say Goodbye. Peterborough Flute Choir will also be performing.

Tickets £10 (conc £9, chidren £5)

More at www.peterboroughtakenote.com

Heaven Can Wait, The Cresset, June 14

Featuring the incredible vocals of Lee Brady and an awesome band, embark on a rollercoaster ride of Meatloaf’s greatest hits including Anything For Love, Bat Out Of Hell, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer For Love and more.

Dick Whittington (adult panto)

New Theatre, June 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dick is trying to seek fame and fortune in the city of London with his faithful feline friend Tommy. While there, they manage to get a job at Fanny Fitztightly’s Sex Shop where he also meets the love of his life Alice. He also manages to catch the attention of Queen Rat.

WHAT I DID AT SCHOOL TODAY

Yaxley Village Hall, June 14 and 21 (7pm)

Yaxley Amateur Players return with a comedy play by John Mee.

Warning: Contains some adult language and innuendos.

Tickets from https://yap.org.uk/events/

Adventures in Time & Space

Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until November

One of the largest displays of both restored and surviving props from the Doctor Who series for over a decade, meticulously brought back to life by collectors and special effects technicians.