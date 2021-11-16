Twenty jobs created as Domino’s outlet opens in Whittlesey

Domino's in Whittlesey.

The Domino’s outlet, in Queen Street, is being run by new franchisee, Kirat Inder Singh Toor, who has worked for the company for more than 24 years.

The new jobs at the store include delivery drivers, pizza chefs and in store team members.

Kirat Toor, who began his career as a delivery driver in India, said: “I’m thrilled to be opening my very first store in the Whittlesey area.

Kirat and wife Gurwinder.

“In the last 24 years I’ve tried my hand at various roles within Domino’s, so it’s a special moment for my family and I to be able to open our store with such a fantastic team behind me – all who have worked extremely hard over the last few months to get the store up and running.”

Kirat has chosen to run a special one-off charity collection deal during the store’s official opening week with £1 from every order going to Whittlesey charity, Defibrillators For All.

Deborah Slater, Founder of Defibrillators For All, was onsite to cut the ribbon, alongside Kirat and several Domino’s staff, to officiate the launch.

The store will open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm serving up Domino’s favourites including the Pepperoni Passion and Vegi Supreme, alongside new additions such as the recently launched festive range, including The Festive One and Cookies with After Eight.