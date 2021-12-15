Twelve new recruits join Cambridgeshire police force in final passing out of 2021

New Cambridgeshire Police recruits at their passing out ceremony.

The force continued to bolster its front line as 12 men and women passed out in a ceremony watched by family and friends.

It brings the total number of new recruits this year to 115 as the constabulary meets its targets for the national 20,000 uplift.

The officers have come from a diverse range of previous roles including orchestral tour manager, delivery driver and phlebotomist.

Three will now be based at Thorpe Wood, in Peterborough, five at Parkside, in Cambridge, three at, three at Huntingdon and one to Wisbech.

They were welcomed in a ceremony at force HQ by Chief Constable Nick Dean.

Addressing them, Mr Dean said: “The foundation of British policing hasn’t changed for nearly 200 years since Robert Peel developed the Peelian Principles. He explained that the ability of the police to perform their duties is dependent upon public approval, policing by consent, and we are the envy of the rest of the world when it comes to this.

“You are the future of policing and the guardians of Peel’s principles. Nothing has changed, public trust and confidence in the police is still our bedrock and you have to play an important role in building this.”

The force is currently recruiting for police officers through its Degree Holder Entry Programme (DHEP) and Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship (PCDA).

The DHEP allows the conversion of a degree into a graduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice, while the PCDA involves studying for a funded degree apprenticeship.

To find out more and apply, visit www.cambs.police.uk/apply/Jobs/Police-officer/new-routes-into-policing.

