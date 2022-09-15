News you can trust since 1948
TV crews have arrived in Oundle for the filming

TV crews spotted in Oundle near Peterborough as it is believed filming due to start on popular Royal show

Filming equipment seen in town today

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 5:32 pm

Filming is due to start in Oundle on what is believed to be the latest instalment of popular royal drama series, The Crown.

Film crews have been seen setting up in the town to film scenes for the Netflix series, which covers the story of the royal family.

It has not been revealed what the scenes will include, or if any stars will be in the town, but the fifth series of the show, planned for broadcast later this year, is set to focus on royal events in the 1990s.

Filming is reportedly taking place close to a memorial for The Queen.

The Crown has won a number of awards and is thought to be one of the most expensive TV series ever made.

