TV celebrity Christopher to host NSPCC fundraiser

Christopher Biggins

The glittering evening will be held at The Holiday Inn, Peterborough, on Friday November 12 and will include music from ‘Walk like a Man’ – a Jersey Boys tribute act playing the music of Frankie Valli. The members of ‘Walk Like A Man’ all appeared in the West End show in London – The Jersey Boys.

Also appearing will be Voice UK finalist Michelle John and there will be magic from James Phelan – who has appeared all over the world with his fantastic magic show and also happens to be Paul Daniels’ nephew.

Guests will enjoy a Champagne reception followed by three course dinner and coffee, auction, silent auction, raffle and music to dance the night away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VIP packages are available including a Meet and Greet with the stars of the show with Champagne/canapes and photographs taken with the celebrities.

“Early interest has been terrific,” said organiser Carol Collier. “There is clearly lots of demand to get out and about again after a tough 18 months or so and to have a wonderful evening of entertainment while helping those less fortunate seems a great way to make a positive difference to others.”