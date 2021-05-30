TV celebrity Christopher to host NSPCC fundraiser
Former ‘I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ winner and popular TV celebrity Christopher Biggins will be the host for the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group event ‘Music, Magic & More…’
The glittering evening will be held at The Holiday Inn, Peterborough, on Friday November 12 and will include music from ‘Walk like a Man’ – a Jersey Boys tribute act playing the music of Frankie Valli. The members of ‘Walk Like A Man’ all appeared in the West End show in London – The Jersey Boys.
Also appearing will be Voice UK finalist Michelle John and there will be magic from James Phelan – who has appeared all over the world with his fantastic magic show and also happens to be Paul Daniels’ nephew.
Guests will enjoy a Champagne reception followed by three course dinner and coffee, auction, silent auction, raffle and music to dance the night away.
VIP packages are available including a Meet and Greet with the stars of the show with Champagne/canapes and photographs taken with the celebrities.
“Early interest has been terrific,” said organiser Carol Collier. “There is clearly lots of demand to get out and about again after a tough 18 months or so and to have a wonderful evening of entertainment while helping those less fortunate seems a great way to make a positive difference to others.”
To book your tickets for Music, Magic & More – priced from £95 each – or for more information on the event – contact Carol at [email protected] or call her on 07710 109660.