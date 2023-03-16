News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
6 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
7 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
10 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
10 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
10 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained

Turkish barbers among new additions to Peterborough shopping centre

Several new units are expected to open for business at Ortongate Shopping Centre in the coming months.

By Ben Jones
Published 16th Mar 2023, 00:56 GMT- 1 min read

A Turkish barber shop is among the planned new arrivals at Ortongate Shopping Centre this year.

The centre has confirmed that Golden Scissors Turkish Barber will be moving into Unit 45 across from Anytime Fitness by the middle of April.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

German distributor of household and kitchen appliances Vorwerk is also set to move to the centre. Work is currently underway at Unit 15 to fit it out ready for opening.

Ortongate Shopping Centre.
Ortongate Shopping Centre.
Ortongate Shopping Centre.
Most Popular

The corporation will be expanding its presence in England, which already includes 13 stores in locations such as London, the Cotswolds, Southampton, Manchester and Birmingham.

The centre has also confirmed that Goldhay Arts Centre is “progressing well” and set to open in March as well and that a facilities management company has been leased to a facilities management company.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other vacant units, which include, 16-17, 46 and 47-50 have also received initial offers from interested businesses.

Read More
German household appliance suppliers' move to Peterborough approved
PeterboroughWork