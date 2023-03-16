A Turkish barber shop is among the planned new arrivals at Ortongate Shopping Centre this year.

The centre has confirmed that Golden Scissors Turkish Barber will be moving into Unit 45 across from Anytime Fitness by the middle of April.

German distributor of household and kitchen appliances Vorwerk is also set to move to the centre. Work is currently underway at Unit 15 to fit it out ready for opening.

The corporation will be expanding its presence in England, which already includes 13 stores in locations such as London, the Cotswolds, Southampton, Manchester and Birmingham.

The centre has also confirmed that Goldhay Arts Centre is “progressing well” and set to open in March as well and that a facilities management company has been leased to a facilities management company.

