The RSPCA is caring for three poorly pug cross pups who were found abandoned at separate locations in Peterborough.

The three pups, thought to be only 12-weeks old at the time they were left, are from the same litter and were found in different but nearby locations.

One was found in a car park of the Sainsbury’s in Oxney Road - and the other two were found on the nearby Welland Estate on April 3.

The pups were found abandoned earlier this month

The trio were taken to the vets by their finders and were initially kept safe by a member of the public. They are now in the care of the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington, March.

The pups - two female and one male - have been named Millie, Lilly and Billy.

Tiffany Saunders from the centre, who has been caring for the pups, said: “They are quite needy little babies and it has taken a bit of time for them to start eating - but after lots of care and gentle encouragement they are all now eating well and seem to be improving every day.”

The RSPCA is investigating the incident and RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Naomi Sadoff said: “The young pups were all quite poorly and were snotty and appeared to have some eye ulcers - I am so glad they are now on the mend thanks to the care of the staff at Block Fen.

“We are grateful to everyone who helped keep these poor puppies safe.

“It’s really sad to think someone just abandoned them in this way. We understand the financial difficulties some people are experiencing right now, however abandoning your pet is never the answer. There is help and support available and - as we all strive to create a better world for every animal - we would urge people to contact their vets, local rescues and animal welfare charities.