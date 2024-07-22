Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New venture is aimed to drive the growth of town groups

Three community groups in Whittlesey have teamed up in a bid to form a new hub to strengthen their work.

Whittlesey Athletic Football Club, Helping Whittlesey and Phoenix Youth Provision have come together under the banner of the Whittlesey Community Hub and will operate from the Whittlesey Athletics Football Club, in Drybread Road.

Together they will share plans and encourage others to get involved through volunteering opportunities.

Whittlesey Community Hub, from left, Anthony, Anna Foster of Helping Whittlesey, and Gary Munns, director of the Whittlesey Community Hub.

Gary Munns, director of the Whittlesey Community Hub, said: “I welcome the opportunity to work with other like minded groups in the area to achieve the vision of a successful and sustainable community hub serving Whittlesey and the surrounding villages.

He added: The football club has ambitions for its site for adult and children’s sports activities and also community benefit.

"This is a great step forwards in providing an effective community hub to create a stronger, more connected community and will benefit as many local people as possible.”

Anna Foster, chair of Helping Whittlesey, which includes the community pantry and the re-use and repair hub, said: “It is great to find the perfect space to allow Helping Whittlesey projects to grow.

She said the group’s original community pantry, which is on the site of the Falcon, will remain with improved storage and will provide a second site to allow the group to reach more people.

She said the extra space will allow the development of new projects and initiatives.

Anthony King, director and youth development co-ordinator of the Phoenix Youth Provision, said: “It is great to have a secure fit-for-purpose venue for many years to come.

"Co-locating with other community projects makes absolute sense and we can achieve so much more by coming together.”

Hayley Wynn, Community Support Officer at Fenland District Council, said that she was looking forward to seeing the new initiative develop.

She said “The people driving these programmes all have a shared aim and dedicate their time and efforts to making Whittlesey a better place.

“They are a formidable force for good and an asset to the town.”